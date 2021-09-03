Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1 Julia Rambo- Tom Wynn

2-3(tie) Judy Shepherd Bright

Ron Brockman- Paul Quayle

4 Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft

5 Sharon Henneke- Dennis Rose

Flight B

1 Judy Shepherd- Jane Bright

2 Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft

Flight C

1 Peggy Paxton- LaVaughn Watson

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1 Jo Echols-Pam Fee

2 Jane Bright-Dianna Durbin

3 Julia Rambo- Paul Quayle

4 Larry Lemon- Jane Baker

5 Jim Kallaher- Dennis Bristol

Flight B

1 Jane Bright- Dianna Durbin

2 Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft

Flight C

1 Jane Bright- Dianna Durbin

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1 Jackye Hohman- Carol Ehlers

2 Kathy Wilson- Bob Sanner

3 Bonnie Poynor- Charlie Richards

Flight B

1 Kathy Wilson- Bob Sanner

Mayfield

Friday Night

Flight A

1 Larry Lemon- Jane Baker

2 Tom & Maxine Wynn

Flight B

1 Margi Dyer- Doug Snow

Monday Night

Flight A

1-2(tie) Dennis Rose- Ron Brockman

Tom & Maxine Wynn

Flight B

1 Susie Peck- Danny Edwards

