Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1 Julia Rambo- Tom Wynn
2-3(tie) Judy Shepherd Bright
Ron Brockman- Paul Quayle
4 Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft
5 Sharon Henneke- Dennis Rose
Flight B
1 Judy Shepherd- Jane Bright
2 Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft
Flight C
1 Peggy Paxton- LaVaughn Watson
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1 Jo Echols-Pam Fee
2 Jane Bright-Dianna Durbin
3 Julia Rambo- Paul Quayle
4 Larry Lemon- Jane Baker
5 Jim Kallaher- Dennis Bristol
Flight B
1 Jane Bright- Dianna Durbin
2 Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft
Flight C
1 Jane Bright- Dianna Durbin
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1 Jackye Hohman- Carol Ehlers
2 Kathy Wilson- Bob Sanner
3 Bonnie Poynor- Charlie Richards
Flight B
1 Kathy Wilson- Bob Sanner
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1 Larry Lemon- Jane Baker
2 Tom & Maxine Wynn
Flight B
1 Margi Dyer- Doug Snow
Monday Night
Flight A
1-2(tie) Dennis Rose- Ron Brockman
Tom & Maxine Wynn
Flight B
1 Susie Peck- Danny Edwards
