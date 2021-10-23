PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time.
For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Judy Shepherd.
2. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
3. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Doug Snow — Tim Bonner.
2. — 3.(tie) Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn, Jo Echols — Dennis Rose.
4. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
5. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Doug Snow — Tim Bonner.
2. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
3. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight C
1. Doug Snow — Tim Bonner.
2. Donna Taylor — LaVaughn Watson.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
3. Maxine Wynn — Susie Peck.
4. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
5. Jane Bright — LaVaughn Watson.
Flight B
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Maxine Wynn — Susie Peck.
3. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Flight C
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Eddie & Miriam Hicks.
2. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Monday Night
1. Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.
2. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Betty Fields — Bob Sanner.
2. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
3. Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.
Flight B
1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
