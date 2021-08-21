PADUCAHPaducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.
2.-3. (tie) Tom and Maxine Wynn, Susie Peck and Linda Steele.
4. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck and Linda Steele.
2. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.
Flight C
1. Susie Peck and Linda Steele.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman and Dennis Bristol.
2. Jo Echols and Jim Kallaher.
3. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
4. Margi Dyer and Jane Baker.
5. Gayle Edwards and Martha Kallaher.
Flight B
1. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Pam Fee and Tim Bonner.
Flight C
1. Pam Fee and Tim Bonner.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.
2. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
3.-4.(tie) Julia Rambo and Carol Howell, Jackye Hohman and Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
2. Dianna Nerren and Kathy Wilson.
MAYFIELDFriday Night
Flight A
1. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
2. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
Flight B
1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo and Ron Brockman.
2. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck and Danny Edwards.
