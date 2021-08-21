PADUCAHPaducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.

2.-3. (tie) Tom and Maxine Wynn, Susie Peck and Linda Steele.

4. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.

Flight B

1. Susie Peck and Linda Steele.

2. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.

Flight C

1. Susie Peck and Linda Steele.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman and Dennis Bristol.

2. Jo Echols and Jim Kallaher.

3. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.

4. Margi Dyer and Jane Baker.

5. Gayle Edwards and Martha Kallaher.

Flight B

1. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.

2. Pam Fee and Tim Bonner.

Flight C

1. Pam Fee and Tim Bonner.

FULTON

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.

2. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.

3.-4.(tie) Julia Rambo and Carol Howell, Jackye Hohman and Carol Ehlers.

Flight B

1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.

2. Dianna Nerren and Kathy Wilson.

MAYFIELDFriday Night

Flight A

1. Tom and Maxine Wynn.

2. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.

Flight B

1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.

Monday Night

Flight A

1. Julia Rambo and Ron Brockman.

2. Tom and Maxine Wynn.

Flight B

1. Susie Peck and Danny Edwards.

