PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jim Kallaher — Paul Quayle.
2. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
3. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
4. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
5. Ron Brockman — Dennis Rose.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
2. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
3. Jo Krin & Joel Pendergraft.
Flight C
1. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Judy Shepherd — Doug Snow.
2. Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor.
3. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
4. Dianna Durbin — Bill Lentz.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd — Doug Snow.
2. Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor.
3. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
Mayfield Friday Night
Flight A
1. — 2. (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Monday Night
1. Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.
2. — 4. (tie) Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
3. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.
Flight B
1. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.
2. Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.
