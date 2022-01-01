PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jim Kallaher — Paul Quayle.
2. Jo Echols — Bill Lentz.
3. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
Flight B
1. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
2. Sharon Henneke — Janet Brotherson.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Maxine Wynn — Jim Kallaher.
2. Jo Echols — Ron Brockman.
3. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
4. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
Flight B
1. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
2. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Sharon Henneke — Jane Bright.
Flight C
1. Sharon Henneke — Jane Bright.
MAYFIELD
Monday Night
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
(2. -4.) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.