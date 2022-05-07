Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.
2. Jim Kallaher — Gayle Edwards.
3. Julia Rambo — Tom Wynn.
4. Ron Brockman — Doug Snow.
Flight B
1.Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
2. — 3. (tie) Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol, Janet Brotherson — Tim Bonner.
Flight C
1. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn.
2. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
3. Sharon Henneke — Bill Lentz.
4. Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin.
5. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1.Sharon Henneke — Bill Lentz.
2. Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin.
3. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.
4. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin.
Mayfield
Monday Night
1. — 4. (tie) Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Dennis Rose — Jane Baker, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Susie Peck.
Friday Night
Flight A
1. — 2. (tie) Margi Dyer — Doug Snow, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. — 3. (tie) Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost, Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.
