Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
2. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
3. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
4. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
5. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
Flight B
1. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
2. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
3. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
4. Lou & Dianna Durbin.
Flight C
1. Lou & Dianna Durbin.
2. Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Janet Brotherson — Dennis Rose.
2. Gayle Edwards — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Ron Brockman — Joel Pendergraft.
4. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Gayle Edwards — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.
3. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
Flight C
1. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
2. Jeff & Donna Chapman.
3. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.
4. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
5. Julia Rambo — Pam Fee.
Flight B
1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
2. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.
3. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. Margie Dyer — Doug Snow.
2. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Monday Night
1. — 3. (tie) Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Dennis Rose — Jane Baker, Tom & Maxine Wynn.
4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Charlie & Nancy Richards.
2. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.
3. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.
