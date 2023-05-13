Duplicate Bridge
Paducah
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 3:40 am
Duplicate Bridge
Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. — 2. (tie) Donna Taylor — Jane Bright, Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
3. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
4. Peggy Eastburn — LaVaughn Watson.
5. Julia Rambo — Bill Lentz.
Flight B
1. — 2. (tie) Donna Taylor — Jane Bright, Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
3. Peggy Eastburn — LaVaughn Watson.
Flight C
1. Donna Taylor — Jane Bright.
2. Peggy Eastburn — LaVaughn Watson.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dianna Durbin — Bill Lentz.
2. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
3. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
4. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
5. Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner.
Flight B
1. Dianna Durbin — Bill Lentz.
2. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
4. Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner.
Flight C
1. Dianna Durbin — Bill Lentz.
2. Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
3. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
4. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
3. Janet Brotherson — Pam Wade.
4. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
2. Dennis Rose — Danny Edwards.
Flight B
1. Dennis Rose — Danny Edwards.
