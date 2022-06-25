Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Gayle Edwards — Dennis Rose.
2. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
3. LaVaughn Watson — Tim Bonner.
4. Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor.
5. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
6. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
Flight B
1. LaVaughn Watson — Tim Bonner.
2. Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor.
3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
4. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
Flight C
1. LaVaughn Watson — Tim Bonner.
2. Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Paul Quayle — Jane Baker.
2. Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.
3. Jim Kallaher — Gayle Edwards.
4. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
5. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
Flight B
1. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
3. Dennis Rose — Sharon Henneke.
4. Dianna Durbin — Bill Lentz.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1.- 2. (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
3. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecose.
Flight B
1. — 2. (tie) Miriam Hicks — Linda McDade, Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.