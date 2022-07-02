Paducah

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Gayle Edwards — Maxine Wynn.

2. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.

3. Ron Brockman — Dennis Rose.

4. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.

5. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.

Flight B

1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.

2. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.

3. Peggy and Michael Eastburn.

4. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.

Flight C

1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Julia Rambo — Judy Shepherd.

2. Jim Kallaher — Maxine Wynn.

3. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.

4. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.

5. — 6. (tie) Peggy Eastburn — Tim Bonner, Tom Wynn — Doug Snow.

Flight B

1. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.

2. — 3. (tie) Peggy Eastburn — Tim Bonner, Tom Wynn — Doug Snow.

4. Dianna Durbin — Tommy Taylor.

Flight C

1. Peggy Eastburn — Tim Bonner.

2. Dianna Durbin — Tommy Taylor.

Mayfield

Friday Night

1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.

2. — 4. (tie) Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.

2. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.

3. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.

Flight B

1. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In