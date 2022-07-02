Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Gayle Edwards — Maxine Wynn.
2. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
3. Ron Brockman — Dennis Rose.
4. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
5. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
Flight B
1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
2. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
3. Peggy and Michael Eastburn.
4. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Judy Shepherd.
2. Jim Kallaher — Maxine Wynn.
3. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
4. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
5. — 6. (tie) Peggy Eastburn — Tim Bonner, Tom Wynn — Doug Snow.
Flight B
1. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
2. — 3. (tie) Peggy Eastburn — Tim Bonner, Tom Wynn — Doug Snow.
4. Dianna Durbin — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Peggy Eastburn — Tim Bonner.
2. Dianna Durbin — Tommy Taylor.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
2. — 4. (tie) Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.
2. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
3. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
Flight B
1. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.
