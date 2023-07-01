Duplicate Bridge
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 12:02 am
Duplicate Bridge
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
2. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
3. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
4. Jim Kallaher — Paul Quayle.
5. Miriam Hicks — Pam Wade.
6. Maxine Wynn — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
2. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
3. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
4. Miriam Hicks — Pam Wade.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
2. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Lou & Dianna Durbin.
2. — 3. (tie) Tom Wynn — Doug Snow, Maxine Wynn — Jim Kallaher.
4. Judy Shepherd — Pam Wade.
Flight B
1. Lou & Dianna Durbin.
2. Tom Wynn — Doug Snow.
3. Judy Shepherd — Pam Wade.
Flight C
1. Lou & Dianna Durbin.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. Lou & Dianna Durbin.
2. — 3. (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
4. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
