Duplicate Bridge
Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday AfternoonFlight A & B
1. Judy Shepherd — Jane Bright.
2. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
4. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Flight C
1. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. — 2. (tie) Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin, Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
3. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.
4. — 5. (tie) Jim Kallaher — Dennis Bristol, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. — 2. (tie) Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin, Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
3. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
2. — 4. (tie) Margie Dyer — Doug Snow, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards
Larry Lemon-Jane Baker.
Monday Night
1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
2. -4. (tie)Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Dennis Rose — Jane Baker, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehler.
Flight B
1. Betty Fields — Sarah Pentecost.
