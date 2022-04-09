Duplicate Bridge

Paducah

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday AfternoonFlight A & B

1. Judy Shepherd — Jane Bright.

2. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.

3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.

4. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.

Flight C

1. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. — 2. (tie) Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin, Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

3. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.

4. — 5. (tie) Jim Kallaher — Dennis Bristol, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. — 2. (tie) Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin, Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

3. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.

Flight C

1. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.

Mayfield

Friday Night

1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

2. — 4. (tie) Margie Dyer — Doug Snow, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards

Larry Lemon-Jane Baker.

Monday Night

1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

2. -4. (tie)Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Dennis Rose — Jane Baker, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.

2. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehler.

Flight B

1. Betty Fields — Sarah Pentecost.

