Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Joel Pendergraft.
2. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
3. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
4. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
5. Gayle Edwards — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
2. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
3. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
4. Gayle Edwards — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight C
1. Donna Taylor — LaVaughn Watson.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.
2. Michael & Peggy Eastburns.
3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
4. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
5. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
Flight B
1. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.
2. Michael & Peggy Eastburns.
3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Mayfield
Monday Night
1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
2. — 4. (tie) Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
2. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
