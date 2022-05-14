Paducah

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman — Joel Pendergraft.

2. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.

3. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.

4. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.

5. Gayle Edwards — Jo Krin Pendergraft.

Flight B

1. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.

2. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.

3. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.

4. Gayle Edwards — Jo Krin Pendergraft.

Flight C

1. Donna Taylor — LaVaughn Watson.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.

2. Michael & Peggy Eastburns.

3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

4. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.

5. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.

Flight B

1. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.

2. Michael & Peggy Eastburns.

3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

Flight C

1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.

Mayfield

Monday Night

1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

2. — 4. (tie) Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.

Friday Night

Flight A

1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.

2. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.

