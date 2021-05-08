Duplicate Bridge
PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo and Jane Baker.
2. Jo Echols and Dennis Rose.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman and Doug Snow.
2. Paul Quayle and Dennis Britol.
3. Dennis Rose and Jane Baker.
4. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.
Flight B and C
1. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose and Tom Wynn.
2. Jane Bright and Dianna Durbin.
3. Tommy Taylor and Tim Bonner.
4. Larry Lemon and Jane Baker.
5. Linda Steele and Danny Edwards.
Flight B
1. Jane Bright and Dianna Durbin.
2. Tommy Taylor and Tim Bonner.
3. Linda Steele and Danny Edwards.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright and Dianna Durbin.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.
2. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.
3. Carol Howell and Bertha Henry.
4. Brenda Gagnon and Bob Sanner.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell and Bertha Henry.
