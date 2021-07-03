PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman and Paul Quayle.

2. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.

3. Pam Fee and Cathy Hammersley.

4. Jim Kallaher and Jane Baker.

5.. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.

Flight B

1. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.

2. Pam Fee and Cathy Hammersley.

3. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.

Flight C

1. Pam Fee and Cathy Hammersley.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Julia Rambo and Paul Quayle.

2. Sharon Henneke and Bill Lentz.

3. Gayle Edwards and Susie Peck.

4. Ora Brooks and Ron Brockman.

Flight B

1. Sharon Henneke and Bill Lentz.

2. Gayle Edwards and Susie Peck.

Flight C

1. Sharon Henneke and Bill Lentz.

FULTON

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.

2. Pam Fee and Sarah Pentecost.

Flight B

1. Pam Fee and Sarah Pentecost.

2. Dianna Nerren and Kathy Wilson.

