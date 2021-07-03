PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman and Paul Quayle.
2. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Pam Fee and Cathy Hammersley.
4. Jim Kallaher and Jane Baker.
5.. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Pam Fee and Cathy Hammersley.
3. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.
Flight C
1. Pam Fee and Cathy Hammersley.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo and Paul Quayle.
2. Sharon Henneke and Bill Lentz.
3. Gayle Edwards and Susie Peck.
4. Ora Brooks and Ron Brockman.
Flight B
1. Sharon Henneke and Bill Lentz.
2. Gayle Edwards and Susie Peck.
Flight C
1. Sharon Henneke and Bill Lentz.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.
2. Pam Fee and Sarah Pentecost.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee and Sarah Pentecost.
2. Dianna Nerren and Kathy Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.