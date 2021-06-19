PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
2. Jo Echols — Dennis Rose.
3. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
4. Jim — Martha Kallaher.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
Tuesday Afternoon Club Championship
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
2. Janet Brotherson — David Whitlock.
3. Tom — Maxine Wynn.
4. Jo Echols — Dennis Rose.
5. Gayle Edwards — Ora Brooks.
Flight B
1. Janet Brotherson — David Whitlock.
2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
4. — 5. (tie) Cathy Hammersley — Tommy Taylor, Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
Flight C
1. LaVaughn Watson — Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon Club Championship
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
2. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.
3. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
4. Michael — Peggy Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.
2. Michael — Peggy Eastburn.
3. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
Flight C
1. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. — 3. (tie) Eddie — Miriam Hicks, Dianna Nerren — Donna Carol Howell.
Flight B
1. — 2. (tie) Eddie — Miriam Hicks, Dianna Nerren — Donna Carol Howell.
