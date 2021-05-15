PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo and Bill Lentz.
2.-3. (tie) Tim Butterbaugh and Jane Baker, Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.
4. Jim and Martha Kallaher.
Flight B
1. Tim Butterbaugh and Jane Baker.
2. Jim and Martha Kallaher.
Flight C
1. Vicki Brantley and Tim Bonner.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Paul Quayle and Dennis Bristol.
2. Dennis Rose and Janet Brotherson.
3. Gayle Edwards and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
4. Ron Brockman and Joel Pendergraft.
5. Jo Echols and Bill Lentz.
Flight B
1. Jane Bright and Tom Wynn.
2. Margi Dyer and Doug Snow.
Flight C
1. Susie Peck and Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose and Ron Brockman.
2. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
3. Jo Echols and Pam Fee.
4. Jane Bright and Susie Peck.
5. Gayle Edwards and Janet Brotherson.
Flight B
1. Jane Bright and Susie Peck.
2. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright and Susie Peck.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Miriam Hicks and Linda McDade.
2. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.
3. Eddie Hicks and Bob Sanner.
4 Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Eddie Hicks and Bob Sanner.
2. Carol Howell and Bertha Henry.
