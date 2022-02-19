PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
2. — 3. (tie) Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz, Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.
4. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
Flight B
1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
2. — 3. (tie) Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz, Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.
Flight C
1. Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
2. Janet Brotherson — Pam Fee.
3. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
4. — 5. (tie) Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow, Judy Shepherd — Jim Kallaher.
Flight B
1. Janet Brotherson — Pam Fee.
2. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
3. — 4. (tie) Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow, Judy Shepherd — Jim Kallaher.
Flight C
1. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.
2. Betty Fields — Nancy Richards.
3. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.
2. Betty Fields — Nancy Richards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.