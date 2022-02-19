PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

2. — 3. (tie) Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz, Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.

4. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.

Flight B

1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

2. — 3. (tie) Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz, Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.

Flight C

1. Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.

2. Janet Brotherson — Pam Fee.

3. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.

4. — 5. (tie) Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow, Judy Shepherd — Jim Kallaher.

Flight B

1. Janet Brotherson — Pam Fee.

2. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.

3. — 4. (tie) Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow, Judy Shepherd — Jim Kallaher.

Flight C

1. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.

Mayfield

Friday Night

Flight A

1. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.

2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

Flight B

1. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.

2. Betty Fields — Nancy Richards.

3. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.

Flight B

1. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.

2. Betty Fields — Nancy Richards.

