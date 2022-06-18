Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
2. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
3. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
4. Dennis Rose — Paul Quayle.
5. Peggy Eastburn — LaVaughn Watson.
Flight B
1. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
2. Peggy Eastburn — LaVaughn Watson.
Flight C
1. Peggy Eastburn — LaVaughn Watson.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.
2. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
3. Ron Brockman — Joel Pendergraft.
4. Jim Kallaher — Maxine Wynn.
5. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
Flight B
1. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.
2. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
3. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
4. Donna Taylor — LaVaughn Watson.
Flight C
1. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Dennis Bristol.
2. Maxine Wynn — Susie Peck.
3. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
4. Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn.
5. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Maxine Wynn — Susie Peck.
2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
4. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
Flight C
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
2. — 3. (tie) Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson, Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Linda McDade — Pam Wade.
2. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
3. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.
Flight B
1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.