PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time.
For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
2. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jane Bright — Sharon Henneke.
2. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
3. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
4. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
5. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Jane Bright — Sharon Henneke.
2. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
4. — 5. (tie) Linda Steele — Danny Edwards, Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright — Sharon Henneke.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
2. Janet Brotherson — Tim Bonner.
3. Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn.
4. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
5. Martha Kallaher — Gayle Edwards.
Flight B
1. Janet Brotherson — Tim Bonner.
2. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
3. Martha Kallaher — Gayle Edwards.
4. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Carol Howell — Kathy Wilson.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell — Kathy Wilson.
