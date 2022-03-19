PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday AfternoonFlight A
1. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
2. -3. (tie) Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz, Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
4. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
5. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
2. — 3. (tie) Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz, Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
4. — 5. (tie) Peggy Paxton — Janet Brotherson, Jim & Martha Kallaher.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright — Tommy Taylor.
Thursday AfternoonFlight A
1. LaVaughn Watson — Jane Bright.
2. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
4. Janet Brotherson — Pam Fee.
5. — 6. (tie) Martha Kallaher — Gayle Edwards; Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn.
Flight B
1. LaVaughn Watson — Jane Bright.
2. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
3. Janet Brotherson — Pam Fee.
4. Martha Kallaher — Gayle Edwards.
Flight C
1. LaVaughn Watson — Jane Bright.
Mayfield
Friday Night1. — 5. (tie) Margi Dyer — Doug Snow, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Gayle Edwards -
Janet Brotherson, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Monday Night1. Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.
2. — 4. (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon -
Ron Brockman.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
2. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
3. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
2. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
