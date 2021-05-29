PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.
2. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
3.-4. (tie) Vicki Brantley and Tim Bonner, Jo Echols and Dennis Rose.
Flight B
1. Vicki Brantley and Tim Bonner
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Janet Brotherson and David Whitlock.
2. Dennis Rose and Ron Brockman.
3. Judy Shepherd and Pam Fee.
4. Julia Rambo and Jane Baker.
5. Margi Dyer and Doug Snow.
6. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.
Flight B
1. Janet Brotherson and David Whitlock.
2. Judy Shepherd and Pam Fee.
3. Margi Dyer and Doug Snow.
4. Tommy Taylor and Cathy Hammersley.
Flight C
1. Tommy Taylor and Cathy Hammersley.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose and Sharon Henneke.
2. Pam Fee and Tim Bonner.
3. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.
4. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee and Tim Bonner.
2. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.
Flight C
1. Pam Fee and Tim Bonner.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Jackye Hohman and Carol Ehlers.
2.-4. (tie) Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor, Pam Fee and Sarah Pentecost, Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Eddie Hicks and Bob Sanner.
2. Bonnie Poynor and Charlie Richards.
