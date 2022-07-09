Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Doug Snow.
2. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
3. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
4. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
2. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
3. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.
Flight C
1. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn.
2. LaVaughn — Tommy Taylor.
3. Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin.
4. Julia Rambo -Paul Quayle.
Flight B
1. LaVaughn — Tommy Taylor.
2. Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin.
3. Pam Fee — Tim Bonner.
Flight C
1. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. — 3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
4. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. — 3. (tie) Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost, Linda McDade — Pam Wade.
Flight B
1. Linda McDade — Pam Wade.
