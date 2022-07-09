Paducah

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman — Doug Snow.

2. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.

3. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.

4. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.

Flight B

1. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.

2. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.

3. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.

Flight C

1. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn.

2. LaVaughn — Tommy Taylor.

3. Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin.

4. Julia Rambo -Paul Quayle.

Flight B

1. LaVaughn — Tommy Taylor.

2. Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin.

3. Pam Fee — Tim Bonner.

Flight C

1. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.

Mayfield

Friday Night

1. — 3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

4. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.

2. — 3. (tie) Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost, Linda McDade — Pam Wade.

Flight B

1. Linda McDade — Pam Wade.

