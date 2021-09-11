PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Sharon Henneke — Jim Kallaher.
2. Julia Rambo — Tom Wynn.
3. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
4. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
2. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.
Flight C
1. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
2. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
3. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
4. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
Flight C
1. Pam Fee — LaVaughn Watson.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.
Flight B
1. Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.
MAYFIELD
Friday Night
Flight A
1. — 3. (tie) Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Tom — Maxine Wynn, Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Monday Night
Flight A
1. -3. (tie) Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Dennis Rose — Jane Baker
Tom — Maxine Wynn.
4. Susie Peck — Joel Pendergraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.