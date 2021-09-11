PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Sharon Henneke — Jim Kallaher.

2. Julia Rambo — Tom Wynn.

3. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.

4. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.

Flight B

1. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.

2. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.

Flight C

1. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.

2. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.

3. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.

4. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.

Flight B

1. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.

2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.

Flight C

1. Pam Fee — LaVaughn Watson.

FULTON

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.

2. Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.

Flight B

1. Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.

MAYFIELD

Friday Night

Flight A

1. — 3. (tie) Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Tom — Maxine Wynn, Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.

4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Monday Night

Flight A

1. -3. (tie) Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Dennis Rose — Jane Baker

Tom — Maxine Wynn.

4. Susie Peck — Joel Pendergraft.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In