PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.
2. Paul Quayle and Dennis Bristol.
3. Linda Steele and Danny Edwards.
4. Julia Rambo and Tom Wynn.
5. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.
2. Linda Steele and Danny Edwards.
3. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.
2. Bill Lentz and Jane Baker.
3. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
4. Jo Echols and Pam Fee.
5. Julia Rambo and Sharon Henneke.
Flight B
1. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.
2. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.
3. Dennis Bristol and Doug Snow.
FULTON Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Pam Wade and Linda McDade.
2. Pam Fee and Sarah Pentecost.
3. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
