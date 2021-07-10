PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.

2. Paul Quayle and Dennis Bristol.

3. Linda Steele and Danny Edwards.

4. Julia Rambo and Tom Wynn.

5. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.

Flight B

1. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.

2. Linda Steele and Danny Edwards.

3. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.

2. Bill Lentz and Jane Baker.

3. Tom and Maxine Wynn.

4. Jo Echols and Pam Fee.

5. Julia Rambo and Sharon Henneke.

Flight B

1. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.

2. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.

3. Dennis Bristol and Doug Snow.

FULTON Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Pam Wade and Linda McDade.

2. Pam Fee and Sarah Pentecost.

3. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.

Flight B

1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In