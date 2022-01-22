PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jeff & Donna Chapman.
2. Dennis Rose – Jane Baker.
3. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee – Tommy Taylor.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dianna Durbin – Paul Quayle.
2. Ron Brockman – Michael Eastburn.
3. Cathy Hammersley –Tommy Taylor.
4. Larry Lemon – Jane Baker.
5. –6. (tie) Dennis Rose –Gayle Edwards, Jim & Martha Kallaher.
Flight B
1. Dianna Durbin – Paul Quayle.
2. Cathy Hammersley –Tommy Taylor.
3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
4. –5. (tie) Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft, Judy Shepherd – Pam Fee.
Flight C
1. Cathy Hammersley –Tommy Taylor.
2. Donna Taylor –Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Janet Brotherson – Pam Fee.
2. Dennis Rose – Tom Wynn.
3. Jim Kallaher – Jane Baker.
4. Julia Rambo – Ron Brockman.
Flight B
1. Janet Brotherson – Pam Fee.
2. Maxine Wynn – Susie Peck.
Flight C
1. Donna Taylor –LaVaughn Watson.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. –3. tie Janet Brotherson – Gayle Edwards, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon – Jane Baker.
4. Susie Peck –Danny Edwards.
Monday Night
(tie) Larry Lemon, Jane Baker, Ron Brockman, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Susie Peck, Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie –Jane Baker.
2. Carol Howell –Bob Sanner.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell – Bob Sanner.
2. Betty Fields – Bonnie Poynor.
