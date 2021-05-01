Duplicate Bridge
PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Tommy Taylor and LaVaughn Watson.
2. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
3. Jim and Martha Kallaher.
Flight B
1. Tommy Taylor and LaVaughn Watson.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jim Kallaher and Paul Quayle.
2. Julia Rambo and Jane Baker.
3. Gayle Edwards and Maxine Wynn.
4. Dennis Rose and Ron Brockman.
5. Janet Brotherson and David Whitlock.
6. Jane Bright and Tom Wynn.
Flight B
1. Janet Brotherson and David Whitlock.
2. Pam Fee and Dianna Durbin.
Flight C
1. LaVaughn Watson and Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jim Kallaher and Maxine Wynn.
2. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.
3. Jo Echols and Ron Brockman.
4. Pam Fee and Jane Bright.
5. Dianna Nerren and Donna Carol Howell.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee and Jane Bright.
2. Dianna Nerren and Donna Carol Howell.
Flight C
1. Dianna Nerren and Donna Carol Howell.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.
2. Donna Carol Howell and Bertha Henry.
3. Jackye Hohman and Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Donna Carol Howell and Bertha Henry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.