PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
2. Gayle Edwards — Maxine Wynn.
3. Jim Kallaher — Paul Quayle.
4. Sharon Henneke — Janet Brotherson.
5. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
Flight B
1. Sharon Henneke — Janet Brotherson.
2. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
3. Tom Wynn — Tim Bonner.
4. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
Flight C
1. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.
2. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
4. Pam Fee — Susie Peck.
5. -6. (tie) Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor, Sharon Henneke — Dennis Rose.
Flight B
1. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Pam Fee — Susie Peck.
3. — 4. (tie) Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor, Sharon Henneke — Dennis Rose.
Flight C
1. Pam Fee — Susie Peck.
2. Donna Taylor — LaVaughn Watson.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. -3. (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
4. Janet Brotherson — Gayle Edwards.
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
2. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
Flight B
1. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
3. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Dianna Nerren — Betty Fields.
2. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.