PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jo Echols — Dennis Rose.
2. Gayle Edwards — Susie Peck.
3. Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner.
4. Jeff & Donna Chapman.
Flight B
1. Gayle Edwards — Susie Peck.
2. Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.
2. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.
3. Janet Brotherson — Doug Snow.
4. Jo Echols — Bill Lentz.
5. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.
2. Janet Brotherson — Doug Snow.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
4. Maxine Wynn — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight C
1. Pam Fee — Tim Bonner.
Mayfield
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman.
2. Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
