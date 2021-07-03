Two Grand Rivers residents face charges after authorities say McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies seized a “large amount” of methamphetamine that has an estimated $38,000 street value.
Edward M. Ibold, 36, and Nickole J. Console, 27, were arrested Friday morning and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (second or subsequent offense), drug paraphernalia and public intoxication — controlled substances, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Console is also charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension. They were booked into the McCracken County Jail.
Authorities said drug detectives did a traffic stop on a vehicle Friday at a Cairo Road hotel’s parking lot.
Detectives saw a “woman acting suspiciously,” unrelated to the traffic stop, in the parking lot and, following the traffic stop, they saw her meet a man near the hotel’s door. She appeared to be under the influence of drugs and had a black eye, authorities said. When deputies and detectives approached, the man fled inside the hotel and the woman was identified as Console.
Console gave a fake name for the man who fled, according to the news release. He was found hiding in a hotel room and identified as Ibold. A warrant check indicated he had an outstanding federal probation violation warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. He was on probation for “gun and drug offenses.”
Detectives found a bag of methamphetamine on the ground, near where Console and Ibold were standing. Detectives also found approximately 380 grams of crystal methamphetamine, two digital scales, a smoking pipe and baggies, during a search of their luggage, according to the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.