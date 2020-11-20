Conner Dunnigan knew from the start that he wanted to work in carpentry. That thought was the guiding force behind his selection of the field at the Marshall County Technology Center, where he is in his third year in the carpentry program.
The Marshall County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
“That’s the line of work that I wanted to get into since I was a kid,” he said. “I enjoy working with the power tools, and I’ve always wanted to do that.
“At first, I thought that it wasn’t going to be hard, but then, I found some things challenging, and I just love a good challenge.”
Dunnigan works at Kashway Lumber of Benton, a job he has had for the last six months.
“(The work) is a little different,” he said, “but we sell lumber to carpenters, so I get to meet a lot of people and learn what they do.”
Dunnigan said that when he graduates from high school this spring, he plans on joining the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 924 in Paducah.
“That will hopefully help me get a job with a contractor,” he said. “I’d like to be the guy who drives the excavators.”
Dunnigan said that he enjoys math, a subject he is skilled in that is vital to good carpentry work.
In his spare time, Dunnigan enjoys being outdoors and hunting. He is the son of Shannon Bennett of Benton.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as carpentry, machine tool technology, automotive technology, welding, electricity and industrial maintenance that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
