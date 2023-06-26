Drake Dunnaway will serve as assistant principal at Clark Elementary School beginning July 1, Paducah Public Schools recently announced.
Dunnaway has been a social studies teacher at Morgan Elementary School since 2017. While at Morgan he served as teacher representative to the School-Based Decision Making (SBDM) council and was a member of the School Instructional Team, which helps coach peer teachers on instructional strategies.
Dunnaway received his B.S. in middle school education from Murray State University. He earned a Teacher Leader M.A. in education and a Principal (P-12) M.A. in education from University of the Cumberlands.
“I am extremely honored to be named the next assistant principal at Clark Elementary School,” said Dunnaway. “I look forward to working with the staff and the community to serve our students and to provide opportunities that extend what they are learning inside the classroom. Building a culture of learning with students is at the center. Clark Elementary will be at the forefront of academic excellence through maintaining genuine relationships with students and supporting staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.