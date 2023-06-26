Drake Dunnaway will serve as assistant principal at Clark Elementary School beginning July 1, Paducah Public Schools recently announced.

Dunnaway has been a social studies teacher at Morgan Elementary School since 2017. While at Morgan he served as teacher representative to the School-Based Decision Making (SBDM) council and was a member of the School Instructional Team, which helps coach peer teachers on instructional strategies.

