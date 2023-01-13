Kyan Duffy is in her second year of study in the electricity program at Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center. With her successful grades in school and the experience she is gaining through the electricity program, Duffy plans on becoming an electrical engineer.
The Mayfield High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Duffy was listed as distinguished in the social studies and editing portions of the 2022 K-PREP (Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress) and in the mechanics portion of that test. She also scored distinguished in the 2021 reading and math K-PREP portions and proficient in the 2022 science and on-demand writing portions.
Duffy also has an extensive background in electricity, as her father, K.T. Duffy, has worked with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for years, currently working at Kentucky Dam.
“My dad worked with TVA at the Shawnee coal plant when I was little,” she said. “I would go up there with him all the time, and he would teach me about how they worked and how the dam worked and how the turbines spun and sparked the generators to generate electricity.
“I just thought all of that was so awesome, and I wanted to be just like him, so he taught me a lot of stuff about electricity, and I wired things up around the house.”
Duffy knew early on that she wanted to work in electricity like her father. In a second-grade project, she said she wanted to “work at TVA and be my dad’s boss” for a future career.
“I decided that I want to be an electrical engineer,” she said. “He didn’t go to college; he did the electrical apprenticeship, and I wanted the degree for this.
“So, ever since then, I made sure that I got into all the electricity classes at high school and learn as much as I can so I can accomplish that goal that I set in second grade.”
Duffy said she has learned how to read blueprints and shadowed the workers at Marcum Engineering.
“I’m going to start with a bachelor’s degree,” she said. “Then, I’m going to work under a professional engineer for five years until I can become a professional engineer. From there, I might decide to go back and get my master’s.
“They have this thing called PLC (programmable logic controller) programming, and you get to program these computers that run all of the equipment at power plants and things, and I think that would be super-awesome to get to do.”
Duffy will take part in the SkillsUSA competitions this year in electricity.
Brad Tucker is Duffy’s instructor in electricity at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center.
“She’s sharp,” he said. “She’s choosing to go down the electrical engineering path, and you’ve got to be pretty sharp to do that. She is real mature, and her maturity helps her to grasp new skills and concepts pretty easily.”
Tucker said that his class has been finishing up some tiny houses for victims of the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado, which they took part in last year.
Duffy is the daughter of Jana Duffy of Mayfield and K.T. Duffy of Mayfield. She is the MHS Key Club, and in her spare time, she enjoys drawing, working on her car and working out.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School.
Along with carpentry, the area technology center offers courses in animal science, biomedical technology, collision repair (auto body), computer science, early childhood development, electrical assistant, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing, web page design and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
