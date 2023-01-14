PADNWS-01-14-23 ODRS DUCKS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

A recent cluster of winter migrant waterfowl at Ballard Wildlife Management Area near LaCenter is mostly a mix of snow geese with mallard ducks.

 KDFWR photo

The appetizers and the salads being long gone, for waterfowlers it’s time for the meat and potatoes of the duck hunting season.

Kentucky’s duck season is 60 days of hunting under the “liberal option” offered by federal regulators. There is that early holiday tradition of opening on Thanksgiving through the following weekend, followed by a break. But hunters long have preferred putting the bulk of the season, the other 56 days, as late as possible.

