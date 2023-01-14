The appetizers and the salads being long gone, for waterfowlers it’s time for the meat and potatoes of the duck hunting season.
Kentucky’s duck season is 60 days of hunting under the “liberal option” offered by federal regulators. There is that early holiday tradition of opening on Thanksgiving through the following weekend, followed by a break. But hunters long have preferred putting the bulk of the season, the other 56 days, as late as possible.
That is because the latter part of the season, running through Jan. 31, tends to be when the build-up of visiting migrant ducks at this latitude is greatest. Indeed, some of the largest accumulation of visiting ducks in the region can come well into February. But hunting isn’t allowed then, so the later, the better right until the end of January is the ticket for most serious quacker stackers.
So now, almost at the mid-point of January, we are pulling into the homestretch for duck hunters. For weekenders, there is just this one and two more to come. Even for those in a position to hunt weekdays — and some who will hunt every day — the season is wearing thin. Two weeks and change and it’s over.
It is looking like later, in fact, will be better this year, too. For much of the season the numbers of migrant ducks in refuge habitats around the region were somewhat disappointing. Part of the problem was lingering water shortage in many duck habitats from earlier protracted drought. In addition, a good deal of the earlier migration season had been mild enough to slow flights of southbound ducks.
Rainfall grew more frequent, especially during December. Then, leading up to the Christmas season, the arctic cold front that passed through much of the nation dropped temperatures to the underside of zero and produced ridiculous wind chills helped to boot many more ducks out of more northern sanctuaries and send them packing toward, well, us.
A ground survey earlier this month at Ballard Wildlife Management Area, always a focal point for migrant birds, estimated the number of ducks holding on that refuge at a bit shy of 50,000. The vast majority of those are mallards.
A year previously, a ground count on about the same date set the number of ducks holding on Ballard WMA as about 33,000. It is looking much better right now.
In the recent survey, there was an estimated 20,000 snow geese and another 5,200 white-fronted geese seen. Goose hunting season runs all the way through Feb. 15, but few if any interior Canada geese make the migratory trip from the far north to the latitude of western Kentucky nowadays. The Canadas that once made Ballard County and its surroundings famous for geese are effectively absent, so goose hunting remains a minor sidelight to the duck season at present.
The recent waterfowl ground count revealed an estimated 40 Canada geese at Ballard. Those most likely are local-nesting, non-migratory honkers.
What waterfowlers can do with the last 18, should-be-prime days of the duck hunting season likely will hinge on the weather here and elsewhere during that time. With Ballard WMA as an indicator, there should be at least enough birds in the region to support quality hunting through Jan. 31. Too much balmy weather before then could see falling numbers of ducks here. They are known to reverse migration in warmer winters. On the other hand, harsh cold, especially across the upper Midwest, could increase duck numbers with fresh arrivals.
More frigid cold here, however, could mean a shortage of open water because of frozen habitats. In that case, hunters with pumping facilities or other ice-breaking abilities or those who are hunting open waters like the big lakes or the major river will have an advantage.
Several variables play into waterfowling, but chances are that the region’s duck hunting for the 2022-23 season will be at its best over the next several days.
• • •
While duck hunting is cruising toward the finish line, Kentucky’s deer hunting is sputtering down to a bitter end much sooner.
All gun hunting concluded, all that remains for venison and/or antler seekers is three days of archery and crossbow hunting. Those seasons close at the end of shooting light — 30 minutes after official sundown — on Monday.
Early this week, archery and crossbow hunters were adding to a total deer harvest for the 2022-23 hunting year that already had topped the past two seasons. A current total nearing 143,000 deer reported taken would make the 2022-23 harvest higher than in six of the past 10 years. That would also be Kentucky’s fifth highest deer harvest on record.
Kentucky’s archery deer season, a marathon stretch of hunting opportunities, has been running unbroken since Sept. 3, the first Saturday of September. The crossbow deer season is only slightly shorter, having started Sept. 17, two weeks after the archery opener.
The state’s archery season for turkey, concurrent with bowhunting for deer, also ends on Monday. This “fall” season for turkey of either sex, hens and/or gobblers, will be the last before a significant rollback in the bag limit. The Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Commission has enacted a tighter maximum harvest to reduce the number of hens taken. That will take effect in fall seasons that begin in September of 2023-24 hunting year.
• • •
Another 2022-23 season that will close out right away will be the third and latest segment of mourning dove hunting. The final installment of dove hunting ends with the close of shooting hours, sunset, on Sunday.
This little-pursued stretch of dove shooting has been in since Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Most dove hunting, of course, takes place at the beginning of the first seasonal segment, Sept. 1-Oct. 26 in 2022. The second stint of dove hunting was Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving)-Dec. 4.
