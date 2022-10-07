Paducah has gone without any rain since Sept. 12, and the forecast has an even longer dry stretch to come with no rain in the forecast until Wednesday.
“That would get us up to 30 days,” said meteorologist Sean Poulos of the National Weather Service in Paducah. “That is if it continues through Tuesday.
“We’ve had some areas (in the Jackson Purchase area) get a little bit of rain ... but the majority of the area has gone at least three weeks with less than a quarter-inch of rain.”
According to NWS-Paducah, the local record for days with less than a trace of rain is 48 days — one day short of seven weeks — from Sept. 29 to Nov. 15, 1964.
If Paducah goes through Tuesday without any rain, that would tie for fifth on the record list:
• No. 2. 44 days, Sept. 3-Oct. 26, 1963.
• No. 3 (tie). 34 days, Aug. 12-Sept. 14, 1998, and Aug. 9-Sept. 11, 1999.
• No. 5 (tie). 30 days, Sept. 19-Oct. 18, 1938; Oct. 10-Nov. 8, 1952; and Aug. 3-Sept. 1, 1996.
Poulos said one of the effects the drought has had is on residential and commercial lawns.
“It’s definitely taking a toll there, especially on lawn mowing businesses,” he said. “The grass just isn’t growing. It’s been two-plus weeks since I’ve mowed, and I’ll probably go another two weeks. The grass is just dead.”
Poulos said the area had actually been ahead of the yearly precipitation average going into September.
“We had a dry summer,” he said, “but we were actually running above on the year up through the end of August and early September because of how wet we had been early in the year, in the winter and spring seasons.
“But, with how dry it’s been in September and early October, we are actually below normal for the year now. In Paducah, we are running 1.63 inches below normal for the year, as of last Monday.”
Information about local weather can be found at the National Weather Service-Paducah site at weather.gov/pah or at the Kentucky Mesonet website at kymesonet.org.
