Fall foliage is taking a dull hit this year.
One of the greatest things about autumn is the explosion of hues in deciduous trees as the leaves transition from green to gone - the color show as the foliage ceases to function, then fades toward dropping away.
A tree braces for winter by closing up shop in the leaves and sealing up freeze-prone fluids inside its woody domain. The process typically begins when shorter days and longer nights (the changing photo period) and cooler temperatures trigger a seasonal shutdown.
Trees begin to develop walls of cells where leaves connect to woody stems. This layer begins to restrict passage of materials, the nutrients that leaves feed into the tree itself.
What’s been going on in the leaves is photosynthesis, the production of carbohydrates from the energy of sunlight. An instrument of this is chlorophyll, a green pigmentation that is constantly synthesized by sunlight and warm temperatures.
When photosynthesis slows as leaves are being walled off from the stems, chlorophyll fades. The green pigment slips away, revealing an underlayment of other pigments that already are in the leaves. Yellows, oranges, reds and russets and combinations of those all lie beneath the surface and become apparent as the green mask of chlorophyll withers.
The colors are most vivid when, amid the change, the weather produces mild, sunny days and rather cool nights. Those conditions result in the production of sugars in the leaves that give a boost to the reds and oranges that we perceive.
Who’s to say what’s normal anymore, but in something close to average conditions, the woodlands at our latitude and under routine weather conditions are expected to really develop their fall colors from early October, hitting a peak of color about the third or fourth week of this month.
Swiftly after peak of color, typically one can expect to see many of the early changing leaves start to drop. By early November, more of the foliage has gone brown or has already been shed.
This year is a little different, and it comes on the heels of a different twist last year.
The fall change in 2021 came later, the greenery lasting notably longer, because of lingering warm temperatures and considerable cloud cover and rainfall. October was sort of delayed.
Now, fall of ’22 comes with an ongoing drought and much cooler temperatures that make for almost a reverse of last year.
Our leaves already are well into color change, but it isn’t necessarily the change for which we’ve been waiting. It has been so dry that much foliage has faded from green to a deadened brown. What happens is that trees go into a self-defensive mode, sacrificing the leaves to retain fluid for the woody parts. The leaves are allowed to die out a little earlier than they typically would.
Arborists suggest that an occasional early shutdown of foliage function isn’t greatly damaging for the trees, although it shortens their growth season and deprives them of nutrients. However, a series of years with this droughty stress can take a toll. Accumulated stress of this sort kills trees.
On the short term, crispy dry conditions certainly can encroach on our fall color show. As it is now, leaves started fading from green in some cases back in late August and certainly in September. But they took a brownish cast rather than flashy undercolors. At best, drought-faded leaves turn anemic yellowish under these conditions.
Even leaves that aren’t being sacrificed by drought-threatened trees are already well into the color cycle of fall. As a rule, dry years will see the color change come earlier and transition more quickly to the stage at which they grow dull and are finally shed.
Consequently, in addition to less vivid colors this time around, we likely will experience a shorter period of those muted colors. The time of barren trees, when most of the leaves have been ditched to cover the ground, likely will set in sooner this year.
As of this writing, there doesn’t appear to be any relief from ongoing drought on the near horizon. However, at this stage, even a return to wetter conditions is unlikely to add color to the foliage transition. That die was cast most likely in August and maybe early September. Significant rains late this month and beyond more likely will only hasten the shedding of leaves.
Still, without maximum colors and even restricted to a shorter peak period of that artistry, the autumn transition of leaves is the best show of the season.
After leaf drop, the naked forest has its own beauty, but it isn’t one into which I would rush were it up to me. When winter grows gray and gloomy, the stark, leafless trees don’t do much to improve the mood.
Before we get to that, those of us that care about such things can take considerable reward in whatever yellows, oranges, reds and purples that the maples, gums, hickories, poplars, oaks and many other species can share.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
