This Saturday, the Paducah Police Department will partner with Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department to give the public the opportunity to prevent pill misuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The public can bring their pills and patches for disposal to the drive-through building in the front parking lot of Mercy Health – Paducah Medical Pavilion, 225 Medical Center Drive (just off Lone Oak Road), between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sat, Oct. 29.
Any liquids, needles or sharps can not be included in the take-back, only pills and patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
In the years since the national Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) drug take-back program began, law enforcement agencies across the nation have collected thousands of tons of unwanted prescription medications. Medicines that remain in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion and misuse. Rates of prescription drug misuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
“This is a perfect opportunity for residents to get rid of their unwanted medications,” said Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird. “Many families have left-over prescription drugs, or a loved one has died and the family is left with their medications to dispose of. The drug take-back day gives them a chance to do so in a safe manner."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.