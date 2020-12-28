Drug Court graduate receives high praise from Judge Stark

A local mother has stepped out of the court system and into a new life with no intentions of looking back.
Courtney Windsor graduated from Drug Court via teleconferencing app on Wednesday after spending almost two years in the program.
“It feels really good. I feel like I’ve accomplished something, that I’ve really learned a lot,” Windsor said.
She described her experience working with Drug Court organizers as “absolutely amazing,” and full of “good people,” like Graves County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Stark.
For Windsor, Stark was different from other judges she had met in the past. Aside from being very kind and honest, she said Stark would share moments from his personal life. Furthermore, he provided “good advice” and was a listener.
“They (Drug Court) treat us fairly. They’re not there to harm us, they’re there to help us, you know. They’re there to teach us to learn how to live our day-to-day lives without drugs and alcohol,” she added.
Not an actual court proceeding, Drug Court is a program that Stark helped implement into Graves County’s court system. In the program, he would regularly meet with participants that pleaded guilty to felonies related to drugs and substance abuse, and help them get their lives back on track.
Stark admitted during Windsor’s graduation ceremony that he largely disliked Drug Court. While the goal is to help “good people” learn to live their lives without drugs or alcohol, he said “not everyone makes it,” with some getting ejected from the program. However, he said Windsor stands out as exceptional.
“It’s sad. Because they are good people, for the most part, with bad problems,” Stark said during the ceremony. “And today we’re going to honor a good people--I can’t wait to hear her (Windsor) talk. She’s the baby of Drug Court, but she’s old beyond her years. She’s had quite a bit of experience in life, and we are proud of her. And she is a good person. She’s a student, she’s working on her degree, she’s a mother, she’s just a wonderful person. And so sometimes I like Drug Court, and today’s one of the days that I like it.”
Program Supervisor Kimberly Brand noted that judges don’t get paid for presiding over Drug Court and instead volunteer their time.
Brand said that while Drug Court is not an easy process, it does provide an “excellent alternative to jail or prison for those defendants who are assessed eligible,” and that if more defendants accepted offers to participate, the county could see a reduction in substance abuse disorders.
She added that graduating is always an emotional event for everyone involved.
“I’ve seen a few guys get choked up too,” Brand said. “It is quite an accomplishment. Drug Court is a difficult program to complete, and those who do so, well, you can imagine the feeling of pride!”
Windsor’s ceremony was the last time Stark presided over a Drug Court proceeding as he will retire at the end of this year.
Windsor, who has a 1-year-old son, said she’s currently a student at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. She is looking to graduate in two years and become a pharmacist.
