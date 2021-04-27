The duty of providing driver’s licenses to McCracken County residents changed Monday from being the bailiwick of the circuit courts to regional driver licensing offices.
That move brings with it more changes on how driver’s licenses are processed and the kinds of licenses that are provided.
The Paducah Driver Licensing Regional Office can be found in Suite 7 of the Hipp Building at 2855 Jackson St. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Sarah Jackson, the Real ID project manager for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said the state is working to transition into a more efficient way of licensing drivers.
“We are in the process of transitioning all of the circuit court clerk’s offices — all of their credential and licensing issuance — into a regional model administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,” she said.
“McCracken County is in the earlier wave of this, primarily because a regional office was put up in McCracken County.”
Jackson said for the last 90 years, circuit court clerks in Kentucky have issued driver’s licenses and other ID credentials.
“We were about the only model in the country that was like that,” she said. “So, this is a big change, but I think it’s also going to take driver’s licensing to the next level.
“We are transitioning circuit clerks in all 120 counties over to our regional offices in a gradual process, maybe moving eight clerks over per month in the whole state, but at some point, that Paducah office — it’s a regional office — will be covering more counties than McCracken.”
The Paducah Driver Licensing Regional Office is one of 16 regional field offices in the state. Other regional offices in the Central Time Zone are in Bowling Green, Columbia, Madisonville and Owensboro.
“In the long run, having one centralized agency responsible for all of these regional offices, I think the customers are going to see a continuity of services across Kentucky,” Jackson said. “We hope to launch in the next couple of months an online renewal system. That will be available for standard licenses and Real ID if there is no material change to the license.
“By moving from a county model to a regional model, people in Paducah can get a driver’s license issued at any regional office in the state. That’s another choice on the part of the consumer. Someone who is away at college, they don’t have to come home to their home county for the holidays to renew their license. Or, if you are going to, say, Bowling Green or Lexington to go to a ballgame — that’s one of the beauties of the appointment system. They know they’re going to be in that area, they can make an appointment for then.”
Costs are $43 for an eight-year standard license, $21.50 for a four-year standard license, $48 for an eight year Real ID, $24 for a four-year Real ID and $15 to upgrade an unexpired license to a Real ID.
The new Kentucky standard licenses will look like a Real ID, but a Real ID is marked with a star to show its increased security, allowing holders access to domestic flights as well as federal buildings, military bases and other restricted areas.
Those opting not to get a Real ID may still gain access to those areas with a valid passport or permanent resident card.
People wanting to get a new driver’s license, a Real ID card or upgrade to a Real ID card can make an appointment at the Paducah Driver Licensing Regional Office through drive.ky.gov or come to the office as a walk-in customer.
“There is a misconception, I think, that appointments are required,” Jackson said. “They are not required, but it is a feature that Kentuckians wanted to jibe with their work schedule, school schedule, even home life schedule, so we’ve adapted and appointments are available. They can do it that way by going to our website, but we also reserve a certain number of walk-in appointments every day.
“So, we are able to accommodate walk-ins. The walk-ins would have to make their presence known at the door because they are not on our appointment list, and then, we would give them an idea about if we can and when we could get to them.”
Those who make appointments or walk-ins should call 270-210-1199 to let licensing personnel know that they are in one of the building’s parking lots, with entrances off Jackson Street and 29th Street. The 29th Street parking lot is closer to the office, which is at the back of the building as seen from Jackson Street.
The main working area is closed to the public except those getting licenses renewed or upgraded.
Jackson said the process is a learning experience for the workers as well as the customers.
“The one advice I have for walk-ins is, if possible, avoid the 1½- to 2-hour lunch period,” she said. “The reason I say that is not because employees take 2-hour lunches, but we let some of the staff off for one block of time for lunch and another part of the staff after that so we can continuously serve customers during the lunch time.
“I can tell you that appointments have priority during the lunch hour because that’s our limited coverage of the day. I always tell walk-ins: Go at the beginning of the day. Go when it opens at 8:00. I would think that the wait would be far more minimal.”
Jackson added that if people call ahead to check on the wait time for walk-ins, that wait time may change by the time that person arrives at the office.
These licensing changes are a result of the Real ID Act of 2005 as an effort to provide more secure identification in response to the 9/11 attacks. The Kentucky legislature voted not to comply with the act in 2009 by a 100-0 vote in the state House. Like other states, Kentucky was concerned about privacy issues. It voted to comply with the act in 2018.
People have until Oct. 1 to have a Real ID card for domestic flights, entering secured federal facilities and nuclear plants.
More information about the Real ID program can also be found at drive.ky.gov or realidky.com. Realidky.com provides a list of documents necessary to get a Real ID card or a standard driver’s license at its iDocument Guide link.
