A Paducah woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a McCracken County home Sunday afternoon, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.
The driver, Nicole Fyffe, 35, was ejected from the vehicle, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the Farley area on Sunday afternoon when, according to the sheriff’s office, he saw a vehicle speeding down Estes Lane. The deputy turned around and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of a 1998 Ford Mustang continued speeding and began traveling at a faster rate than before on Meacham Lane, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of Meacham Lane and Alpha Drive. The vehicle went into the front yard of a local home and collided with a utility pole and two trees before ultimately striking the front porch of a home and overturning.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy who observed the reckless driving spotted the collision from a distance, and he and other deputies attempted life-saving measures on Fyffe.
While the home sustained damage as a result of the collision, no residents in the home were harmed.
