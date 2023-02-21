PADNWS-02-21-23 LOG TRUCK - PHOTO

Tony King, of King's Farms in Kuttawa, recovers logs spilled on the side of Iuka Road after a logging truck crashed and spilled its cargo Monday morning.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

SMITHLAND — A logging truck driver was injured and a portion of Iuka Road closed for hours Monday morning after the driver overturned and lost his cargo of logs Monday morning, officials said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was airlifted to a hospital after receiving serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Deputy Bobby Beeler, of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

