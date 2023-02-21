SMITHLAND — A logging truck driver was injured and a portion of Iuka Road closed for hours Monday morning after the driver overturned and lost his cargo of logs Monday morning, officials said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was airlifted to a hospital after receiving serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Deputy Bobby Beeler, of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m., Beeler said.
Deputies estimated about 70 logs spilled, all of which ended up in a ditch beside the road and the adjoining field.
Beeler said the evidence indicated the truck ran off one side of the road, overcorrected then overturned.
The road was partially reopened shortly before noon, and had been fully reopened by 2:30 p.m.
Beeler said, in addition to the logs and debris, some diesel fuel and other fluids had to be cleaned before the road was reopened.
Tony King, of King's Farms in Kuttawa, recovered the logs, while Lents Towing recovered the vehicle.
