Baptist Health Paducah and other organizations are taking part in a drive-thru parade for breast cancer survivors, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The event is scheduled for 3-4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Paducah campus of Murray State University, 4430 Sunset Ave.
The Kentucky Cancer Program organized the socially distant celebration and the other participants are Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, the American Cancer Society and Texas Roadhouse.
Honorees may decorate their vehicles and masks, and then drive through the parking lot for a parade of all cancer patients and survivors. A judging panel will rank their favorites and award prizes. Participants will remain in their vehicles during the celebration.
The parade will feature music, cheerleaders, swag bags and a free to-go meal for two from Texas Roadhouse.
Participants should RSVP by emailing g.barlow@lousiville.edu with their name, phone number and meal selection (potato soup, beef vegetable soup or chili).
