Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has partnered with the Purchase District Health Department and the McCracken County Public Library to host its fourth annual free flu shot clinic at the library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 24.
For the safety of participants, the event will offer both a drive-thru or socially-distant option. Additionally, this year’s clinic adds the availability of free COVID-19 testing by the health department.
The flu vaccinations are free to those without insurance and will be provided by a Mercy Health nurse. The vaccinations are covered by most insurance and Medicaid, so those who are insured are asked to bring their proof of insurance. Flu shots are available to anyone 6 months of age or older.
Minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive immunizations. No pre-registration is required, and vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
The Purchase District Health Department’s free COVID-19 testing during the event is available for those who wish to participate. Participants do not have to have COVID symptoms or a physician order to be tested. The goal is to identify people who may be asymptomatic. No insurance is required and individuals will be notified of test results via phone call or text within a few days of the event.
Those wishing to receive a COVID test can reserve a spot by signing up online at purchasehealth.org, though pre-registration is not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.