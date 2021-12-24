To keep Kentucky roadways as safe as possible through the holidays, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety joined other safety and law enforcement agencies nationwide in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, now through New Year’s Day.
“It’s been a tough year for all Kentuckians, and I want us to have a great Christmas and New Year,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “However, I’m asking you to please celebrate safely. Avoid unnecessary travel, limit gatherings and use precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while with anyone from outside of your household. Second, please get home safely. Drive sober or plan a safe ride home with someone else to protect yourself and everyone on the road.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, impaired driving-related crashes tend to increase during the holidays.
“While our holiday celebrations may look a little different again this year, our message stays the same: Always plan for a sober ride home,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “If you are under the influence of any substance and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself.”
In Kentucky, 542 impaired driving-related crashes resulting in 241 injuries and 13 deaths occurred during the Christmas and New Year holidays over the last five years.
To prevent impaired driving-related tragedies this holiday season, the Transportation Cabinet recommends the following:
- Before festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.
- If impaired, use a ride-booking company or taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
- If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may call the KSP toll-free line directly at 800-222-5555 or 911.
- If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination.
- Wear a seat belt. It’s not only the law, it’s the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.
