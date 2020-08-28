People looking for work can submit their resumés at a “drive-by job fair” next week, as the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce holds several events in honor of its annual Small Business Celebration.
The chamber is partnering with West Kentucky Workforce Board on the socially distant job fair scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s a rain or shine event held in the parking lot behind the Commerce Center, located at the corner of Washington and Third streets in Paducah.
“Today, it’s more difficult than ever for somebody to conduct a job search because jobs are posted in so many different places,” said Mary Anne Medlock, business liaison for West Kentucky Workforce.
“So, by partnering with the chamber, we’re hoping to be able to help local employers fill positions they need, as well as reach out to those who are looking for new work.”
Medlock said there has been a “really good response” for the job fair. She reported 14 companies had posted 33 jobs as of Thursday, and those included a range of job types, such as manufacturing and office work, CDL drivers, a real estate assistant and other positions.
The chamber encourages businesses with open positions to complete a form that lists the openings. The form is available at paducahchamber.org.
Employers also don’t have to be present at the job fair, while people seeking jobs can drive through to pick up a roster of openings and apply by submitting resumés. However, participation in the job fair doesn’t guarantee placement. The resumés will be submitted electronically to participating employers, following the event, according to the chamber.
Chamber President Sandra Wilson said the chamber usually tries to have some type of job fair during its Small Business Celebration every year. However, any size of company is welcome to submit job openings for this event.
“The most important thing for us right now is to make sure that people in the community know about it and that if they are looking for a job that they come by on Wednesday,” Wilson said.
“They’ll just drive into the parking lot and they’ll be given information. They can sit in the parking lot and finish completing it and then drop it off as they drive out. It’s not getting out. It’s not meeting with anyone. It’s simply putting your application in.”
In other September celebration events, Wilson said the chamber is offering seminars that will be held virtually throughout the month. They will be held as webinars through Zoom and there’s no charge, but pre-registration is required at paducahchamber.org.
The seminars include:
• “Business 201: What I wish I’d known in my first three years of business” at 8 a.m. Wednesday, featuring a panel with Daniel Jones of Strawberry Hills Pharmacy, Jessica Newman of Advantage Insurance Services, and Shulorn Jeter of eXp Realty-Kentucky.
• “Readjusting Operating Expenses: Cash Flow Projections” at 8 a.m. Sept. 9, featuring Chris Wooldridge, director of Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development. It will provide information on how businesses can revise business plans and manage cash flow during economic uncertainty.
• “Marketing: Who is Your Market?” at 8 a.m. Sept. 16, featuring Jim Dudley of KeeFORCE and Chris Hill of Entreneering. It will offer marketing tips and strategies to help business promotion and also how to determine who makes up the target market.
• “Business 301: Getting out of your own way to be successful in business” at 8 a.m. Sept. 23, featuring Chad Beyer of i5 Design Group and Tammy Zimmerman of Payroc. It will help business owners understand time management and resources to maximize productivity.
• “PPP: From Loan to Grant, Next Steps” at 8 a.m. Sept. 30, featuring a panel of local lenders and resource experts including: Lori Noel of FNB Bank; Ashley Grooms of Williams, Williams & Lentz; and Mark Hequembourg of Kemper CPA. It will help people better understand rules for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loan and how to transition to loan forgiveness.
