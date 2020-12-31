MOUNT WASHINGTON — Drenna Jean Crawford, 66, of Lyon County, died on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mrs. Crawford is survived by her husband, Robert Crawford; three children, Robbie Heath, Adrienne Renner and Amanda Wade; four siblings, Ronnie Gentry, Connie Hardin, Kathy Timmons and Tony Gentry; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Orpha Gentry; and a sister.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home of Mount Washington.
Friends may call from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
