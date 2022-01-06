DRCs throughout region have FEMA, SBA reps to help

Two weeks after the Federal Emergency Management Agency set up Disaster Recover Centers throughout western Kentucky, several victims of the Dec. 10 tornadoes have applied for assistance through FEMA and its partner, the Small Business Administration.
Disaster Recovery Centers have been set up in several places in western Kentucky. Five centers are at fixed locations, while 12 are part of a circuit and operate on a rotating schedule, set up in a location for a week before moving to another location.
The fixed-location DRC in far western Kentucky is at the Graves County Public Library at 601 N. 17th St. in Mayfield.
Among the rotating locations are:
Caldwell County:
- Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton; it will reopen on Wednesday and close on Jan. 18.
Christian County:
- Maddux Funeral Home, 338 E. Nashville St., Penbroke; it will reopen on Jan. 16 and close on Jan. 22.
Fulton County:
- Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, 1702 Moscow Ave., Hickman; it will reopen on Jan. 16 and close on Jan. 22.
Hickman County:
- Cooperative Extension Service, 329 James H. Phillips Drive, Clinton; it will reopen on Jan. 16 and close on Jan. 22.
Lyon County:
- Old Convention Center, 3311 Lee S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville; it will open on Saturday and close on Jan. 13, re-open on Jan. 25 and close on Jan. 31.
Marshall County:
- Joe Creason Community Center, Benton City Park, 1600 Park Ave., Benton; it will reopen on Wednesday and close on Jan. 18.
All DRCs are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. DRCs will be closed Thursday (Jan. 6) due to inclement weather.
FEMA spokeswoman Deanna Frazier said people need to know that FEMA and the SBA are in the area to provide recovery assistance.
“It all starts with putting in that application,” she said. “They can do that in one of three ways. They can call us at 1-800-621-FEMA (-3362); they can go online to disasterassistance.gov; or they can download the FEMA app onto their smartphone and apply that way.
“Of course, the fourth option is to go and visit a Disaster Recovery Center if they feel more comfortable talking to someone face-to-face.”
FEMA has three types of assistance for storm victims:
- Rental assistance for those displaced from their primary residence for up to two months of rent to be reassessed every two months.
- Emergency home repair, including roof or structural damage, as well as repair to other home needs, including hot water heater or HVAC system.
- Replacement of some personal property, which includes essential furniture, such as beds or a dining room table.
“FEMA is designed to help you on your road to recovery,” Frazier said. “We do that by providing grants. This is money that does not need to be repaid; however, we do realize that most people have insurance, and that is the first line of defense that they need to go to to help provide repair and replacement of their home.
“FEMA cannot duplicate the services that are provided by insurance, so we look at how much insurance money they are going to get and what kind of a gap there is in the need. FEMA is really designed for those who are uninsured and underinsured.”
In the 16 designated counties in Kentucky where a disaster has been declared, FEMA has received more than 13,000 assistance requests and made 10,732 referrals to FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program and other resources.
Those counties with a disaster declaration are Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.
Frazier said FEMA is working hand-in-hand with the SBA.
“If you do not qualify for a FEMA grant, you may qualify for an SBA loan,” she said. “If, however, you don’t have the financial wherewithal to qualify for an SBA loan, they will refer you back to FEMA automatically, and you will be considered for other-needs assistance.
“So, further consideration could be in your future, but if you do not apply for the SBA loan, then your assistance stops dead in its tracks because you would not be eligible for that other-needs assistance if you did not apply for the SBA loan. You do not need to take that loan, but simply apply for it.”
The SBA is also available at DRCs to help businesses of any size as well as homeowners with low-interest loans.
SBA representative Sally Graham said as of Tuesday, the SBA has approved $7.78 million in homeowner, renter and business loans for tornado-ravaged areas.
“(As of Tuesday,) we had over 9,000 people referred to us from FEMA, and we had about 1,500 business applications,” she said. “We had 216 applications that are in-process.”
Loans can be made with terms of up to 30 years. Interest rates for homeowners and renters are as low as 1.438%, while nonprofits can get as low as 1.876%, and businesses can have interest rates as low as 2.83%.
Homeowners and renters can apply for up to $40,000 to repair and replace property in the home as well as vehicles. Businesses can apply for up to $2 million to repair damage to property and real estate.
“Although we are the Small Business Administration, businesses of all sizes can apply for physical damage disaster loans through SBA,” Graham said, adding SBA representatives are at each DRC.
“We advice any disaster survivor who had any damage to come in and talk to us,” Graham said. “We also have three business recovery centers in Kentucky (including the Marshall County DRC).”
More information can be obtained by visiting any DRC.
