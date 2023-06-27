“As long as we have the yak out front, we are open.”
That’s according to Alyssa Rickards with the Yeiser Art Center.
Those who live in or visit Paducah regularly are likely familiar with the iconic red yak, which sits in front of the center during their business hours, welcoming visitors in. When the YAC closes, the yak is rolled back inside for the evening.
The non-profit is holding its second community Draw-A-Thon, in which members of the public are invited to swing by and draw on paper that covers the gallery walls.
Rickards says Wickliffe Paper donated the huge rolls of paper to the center.
“We’ve had so much fun with it that we don’t ever really wanna run out,” Rickards said.
After the paper is hung, workers set out containers of pens, pencils, and markers, and wait for the community to unleash their creativity.
For those who might be intimidated by the possibilities, Rickards writes prompts like “draw your best friend” or “draw a growing flower” on bright sticky-notes and scatters them around the space.
She says there are also several artist-led sessions people can choose to draw inspiration from, though ultimately, attendees have the freedom to choose to draw what they wish, regardless of their skill level.
Rickards – a fiber artist – says she doesn’t have a lot of experience with 2-dimensional artwork, but even she likes to participate. “I'm no artist. I can draw stick figures really well, not proportionate, but I have a lot of fun with it,” she joked.
From toddlers to teenagers to seniors and everyone in between, she says there are all different styles of art and levels of creativity on display at the Draw-A-Thon. She finds those differences comforting.
“We believe that, you know, we can learn from each other and everyone else and it’s nice just to be creative together,” she said. “When you’re surrounded by other people at all different levels, it kind of pushes you to try different things that you may not be comfortable doing,” she noted.
According to Rickards, community events like the Draw-A-Thon are indicative of the greater goal of the Yeiser Art Center - to get people to come in and enjoy art.
Rickards says she feels like a lot of people don’t know they’re a free gallery, and she wants that to change. She says anyone is welcome to come by and browse their exhibits. While you can donate to the Yeiser, become a member, or purchase art from their gift shop, you don’t have to pay to visit.
“We just want the community to know we welcome your presence. We are not gonna pressure anyone to pay to come in. Even if you wanna take a break from the heat, we have our AC on – who knows what’s going to be on our walls to inspire you,” she said.
Rickards explains the center has several rotating shows throughout the year, including the Fantastic Fibers show, the Art Through the Lens internationally-juried art show, and the Teen Spirit Show, which showcases regional high-school art. They also have their annual member show, in which anyone who’s a member of the center can display their artwork.
They have other events too, like Rickard’s own creation – Fiber Fun Wednesdays. Rickards says the idea arose after her grandmother’s knitting group fell apart during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now, she says it’s grown exponentially. From 10-year-olds learning how to weave to her 82-year-old grandmother knitting to a woman who builds vests and jewelry from chain mail, the group functions as another example of how art can bring people together who may have otherwise never known each other.
The Draw-A-Thon is being held from noon to 5 p.m. through Thursday. Wednesday evening, the Yeiser is partnering with Maiden Alley Cinema for a special showing of the movie “Roman Holiday” to help support Paducah representatives on a UNESCO trip to Spain and Italy.
And on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., local artist William Renzulli will hold a book signing and reception at the YAC for the release of his new book, "According to Me."
