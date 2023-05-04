Drane_PIC

Ryan Drane, executive director of the Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group, spoke Wednesday at Paducah Rotary about recovery efforts.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

After the Dec. 2021 tornado, the Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group was tasked with reaching out to 4,000 victims and assessing their needs.

Executive Director Ryan Drane spoke at Wednesday’s Rotary Clug of Paducah about how that recovery isn’t one-size-fits-all.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In