After the Dec. 2021 tornado, the Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group was tasked with reaching out to 4,000 victims and assessing their needs.
Executive Director Ryan Drane spoke at Wednesday’s Rotary Clug of Paducah about how that recovery isn’t one-size-fits-all.
“We started calling those 4,000,” Drane said. “Rebuilding and reconstructing right now, in today’s economy, is extremely difficult to do.”
Over 80% of homeowners are underinsured, he said — a vital fact in the long-term stage, which involves more extensive rehabilitation.
Efforts have involved working with survivors on an individual basis, he said, “to get them back to where they need to be, whether that’s a new house, car or bed for their children. Whether it’s spiritual, mental or emotional counseling.”
“Our community can’t be rebuilt overnight; this process will take years — that’s the long-term recovery portion of it,” he said. “And it’s a grueling process, if I’m being honest. As time goes on, there are more moments of celebration as they get back to life. Even if that life may look different.”
About a third of the FEMA claims were fraud, he said. “Most of those weren’t local people. It was people all over the country signing up after accessing our residents names and addresses, filing on their behalf.”
Over 70% of survivors were renters. “That posed a very different and new challenge for us to overcome,” he said. “There are few programs assisting landlords because they’re seen as businesses.”
Drane said there are 219 survivors in case management, with over 200 waiting.
“We’ve assisted almost 450 individuals through the Team Western Kentucky (Tornado Relief) Fund,” he said. “The money’s been amazing and continues to come in. Those are funds we’re going to need for quite a while.”
Local partners are repairing homes or are building new ones. The New Lease on Life program, which donated its first home in March, had an initial goal of buying 25 standing homes.
“Taking the homes already there — all vacant, many blighted — and buying, renovating and putting in safety measures,” he said. Those measures include shingles with the highest wind ratings, ballistic window film, steel front doors, and all homes having tornado shelters.
“We put our purchase price on a 30-year payment, escrow in the taxes and insurance, and that’s what the rent payment is,” he said.
During the year, renters take courses in home ownership and network with mortgage lenders. “
“These are people who thought they could never become homeowners,” he said. “The plan is for them to go out and get their own mortgage, and that starts the clock on them earning appreciation as they’re paying down that mortgage at the same time.”
Despite a grueling process, he said, “There are people waking up everyday thinking, ‘How can we help our survivors?’ I’ve seen that spirit grow exponentially in Mayfield and Graves.”
“As you all know, the tornado couldn’t have surgically carved a more aggressive path through moderate-to-low income housing, governmental and municipal offices,” he said.
“It sent us into a tailspin. Since the tornado, I’ve seen the absolute best of people. For many, it was the worst day of their lives, and as we continue to grow, I say with confidence that Mayfield and Graves will be better than ever.”
While managing recovery efforts, Drane has collaborated with organizations like FEMA, Red Cross, Catholic Charities and United Methodist Committee on Relief.
He served as president of Graves Economic Development for seven years and is a partner of Momentum Group, a Graves-based consulting firm aiding communities nationwide in development.
