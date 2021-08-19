The Paducah Dragon Boat Festival is set to return to the downtown riverfront next month, as the River Discovery Center will hold its largest annual fundraiser after a COVID-19 related break in 2020.
“We had a one-year hiatus due to COVID, but we are so excited to bring the event back to Paducah and are really looking forward to having the teams out there for all to see and to compete,” Julie Harris, executive director of the River Discovery Center, told The Sun.
The first race is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, and the event is expected to go until 2 or 3 p.m. Event proceeds will benefit the River Discovery Center’s educational programs. The proceeds have totaled more than $300,000 over eight years, Harris said.
“The event has been enjoyed by thousands and thousands of people every year,” Harris added. “It’s great to engage with our river for an event like this where the whole community can participate, and we look forward to seeing everybody down at the river.”
The festival will feature a beer garden, a children’s play area, which includes inflatables, and food vendors. This year, there will also be a color guard presentation and a moment of silence in memory of the lives lost on 9/11.
“It is a free event to come and attend,” Harris said.
“There is a cost to get the food from a variety of food vendors that we offer and also ... there is a cost to get into the children’s play area, but it is free to members of the museum. You can also buy an unlimited wristband for $20 and your child can enjoy it all day long.”
The River Discovery Center hires 22Dragons of Montreal and it produces the event, providing race logistics, the boats and equipment and personnel, according to the museum. The boats used are 40-foot-long “canoe-style” vessels that will have 16 paddlers and one drummer. The event’s races are run in heats with boats racing a 250-meter course that’s against the current.
Trophies and individual medals are presented to the top three winning teams, according to the museum. There are also special awards given for different categories, such as for most team spirit and best dressed drummer.
“We currently have 12 teams registered and the deadline is Tuesday, the 24th,” Harris said. The team fee is $2,000.
A team from BFW Engineering/Marcum has participated for several years, and the “Engin-Oars” are planning to compete once again in September. Lance Allison, who serves as the team’s captain, said they like the boat racing event because it’s a “very good” team-building tool.
“In order to be successful, you’ve got to all be working together,” he told The Sun. “Strength is not always the most needed thing to have in it. A lot of it is coordination and timing and just that general working together as a team. You can’t be an individual in the dragon boat race. That’s for sure.”
He said he loves the feeling of competing and likes the camaraderie.
“There’s excitement there when we’re doing (the race) and it’s a chance for us to work together — people from different departments and different roles within the company,” Allison said. “It gives us a chance to interact and work together in kind of a unique, outside the office, way.”
Allison also said they got second place overall last time. In regard to this year, he threw down the gauntlet to other teams that “we’re coming for you and we’re going to win.”
Visit riverdiscoverycenter.org or call 270-575-9958 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.